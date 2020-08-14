

MARIAN MARSHALL

Marian Marshall, age 93, passed away peacefully August 1, 2020 due to congestive heart failure. She was born November, 1926 in Canton, New York to Stanley and Winifred Barber. She married Wilson Marshall, in October of 1949 who preceded her in death in 2014. Marian had many interests that include, reading, Jazzercise, volunteering at her church (Glenmont United Methodist Church), walking, quilting, cards (avid bridge player), cheering for the Nats, and most of all, her family. She was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Marian was blessed with the ability to pursue all these interests with vigor right up to her last few days. Marian expressed her faith in this world through acts of love and empathy for others as an active member with the Philanthropic Educational Organization. Marian's love for her husband Wilson and their five children had no bounds, she was selfless in her devotion to them and was an inspiration to all of them. So many beautiful memories of her will live on in the hearts and minds of all who know her. Marian is survived by her five children Gary (Elizabeth/Candy), Tom, Jill Hale (Scott Hale, deceased), Jim (Valerie) and Doug (Lisa); Grandchildren Jamie Marshall (Maureen), Melissa Rickers (Ingrid), Matthew Hale (deceased), Kathy Alverson (Ryan), Jennifer Jordan (Justin), Ben Marshall, Jessica Marshall and Madelyn Marshall: and eight great grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Marian's immediate family will celebrate her life Friday, August 14, 2020, at Parklawn Cemetery, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her beloved church where she and her family attended; Glenmont United Methodist Church, 12901 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20906, 301-946-5578.



