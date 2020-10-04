1/1
MARIAN "Buggs" O'CONNELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marian Elizabeth O'Connell, RN  "Buggs" (Age 85)  
Marian passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home in Clinton, MD. She was born in Oceana, WV on April 17, 1935.Marian is survived by her husband of 63 years, Tom; sister, Anita Wilson (Bob); children, Rebecca McGowan (Howard), Michael O'Connell, William O'Connell (Stephanie); grandchildren: Brian McGowan (Alicia), Kevin McGowan (Megan) and Summer Germond; and great-granddaughter, Audrey McGowan.She is predeceased by her parents, William and Elda Manning; sister, Martha Altizer (Ron) and brother, Clark (Kathy).Marian was a lovely person, devoted wife, mother, sister and friend.She had a long, selfless nursing career. Her last 21 years before retirement were spent in service with Andrews Airforce Base Hospital.A celebration of Marian's life will be held and memorialized at a later date.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the local chapter of JB Andrews AFB Fisher House; 1076 West Perimeter Road, JB Andrews AFB, MD 20762 or by calling 301.981.1243.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved