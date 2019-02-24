Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIAN PERRY.



Marian Love Perry



Born on February 18, 1930, and departed this life on February 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her sister, Suzanne, her son, John and her loving husband, Neil C Perry Jr. Survived by her daughter Robin; her grandchildren Michelle,

Raymond, William, Karyn, and Jamie; as well as many great grandchildren. Marian was a devoted wife, mother, and teacher, and was an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Springfield, VA for over 30 years. She will be laid to rest in North Carolina alongside her beloved husband Neil.