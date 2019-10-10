

MARIAN E. RINDOS

(Age 91)



On Monday, October 7, 2019 Marian E. Rindos of Annapolis, MD. Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Rindos, Jr. Loving mother of Andrew Rindos (Irena), Marie Bodmer (Gary), John Rindos (Doria), Betty Ann Landmesser (Jim), Jean Hakansson (Urban), Brian Rindos; sister of Sr. Bernadette Brennan; Cherished grandmother of Carl, Jaclyn, Samantha, Irene, Jimmy, Jessica, Anna, Andrew, Kelly, Michael, Katie, Matthew and Molly. Adored great-grandmother of 11. Loving daughter of the late John and Eileen Brennan.

Visitation will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Rd., Silver Spring, MD on Monday, October 14 at 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held immediately following at 12:30 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew the Apostle Church.