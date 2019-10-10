The Washington Post

MARIAN RINDOS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIAN RINDOS.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
11600 Kemp Mill Rd.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
11600 Kemp Mill Rd.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARIAN E. RINDOS  
(Age 91)  

On Monday, October 7, 2019 Marian E. Rindos of Annapolis, MD. Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Rindos, Jr. Loving mother of Andrew Rindos (Irena), Marie Bodmer (Gary), John Rindos (Doria), Betty Ann Landmesser (Jim), Jean Hakansson (Urban), Brian Rindos; sister of Sr. Bernadette Brennan; Cherished grandmother of Carl, Jaclyn, Samantha, Irene, Jimmy, Jessica, Anna, Andrew, Kelly, Michael, Katie, Matthew and Molly. Adored great-grandmother of 11. Loving daughter of the late John and Eileen Brennan.
Visitation will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Rd., Silver Spring, MD on Monday, October 14 at 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held immediately following at 12:30 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew the Apostle Church.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon