

Marian Elizabeth Schwartz

(Age 90)



Passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Susan Woolley on May 4, 2020. Marian was born in Evansville, IN, married the late Bruce A. Schwartz, and moved to Arlington, VA. in 1961. She owned and operated a patent support firm, Specialized Patent Services. She retired to Lake Gaston, NC and Richmond, VA. In addition to her husband, Bruce, her son, Michael pre-deceased her. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Schwartz (James Mackay) and Susan Woolley (George), three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her dog, Max. Instead of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to FeedMore, Richmond, VA. A memorial service will be held at a future date.