Marian Tepper
Of Germantown, MD, passed away on November 16, 2020. Beloved mother of Ronald (Julie) Tepper and Douglas (Sharon West) Tepper; devoted, adoring and adored "Bubbe" of Madison, Jessica, Alaina and Mariah Tepper; cherished sister of Deborah (Tom) Silberman. Marian worked at Computer Data Systems, Inc. on government contracts with the Department of Education, Homeland Security, and others; she also served as an election judge in Montgomery County, Maryland from 2011 to 2018. She was a smart, funny, artistic woman with a biting wit and a zest for living. She loved to cook, travel, dance and shop, and loved going to the movies and theater, craft and art shows and outdoor festivals. She loved being with people, and was a member of the Red Hat Society for many years. But the greatest loves and passions in her life were her family, celebrating holidays and family events and doting on and spoiling her grandchildren. We will deeply miss her generosity, love, sarcasm, humor and her peerless matzoh ball soup. A private interment service for immediate family will be held at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. A memorial service will take place when it is safe to gather again. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
or Mental Health America, (mhanational.org
) Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.