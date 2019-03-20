MARIAN VIRGINIA GREEN WHITE
On Saturday, March 9, 2019, passed away peacefully at home with her beloved daughter, Carol by her side. Marian was the wife of the late John A. White and mother of the late David S. White. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Carol N. Rolling, John A. White, Jr. (Karen) and Paul A. White; other relatives and many friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at St. Georges Episcopal Church, 160 U St., NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by McGUIRE.