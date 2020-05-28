The Washington Post

MARIAN WILSON

Marian E. Wilson  

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 8, 2020 Beloved daughter of the late Ulysses R. King and Ruby B. King. She is preceded in death by two brothers Ulysses King Jr. and Walter King Sr. She is survived by her nephews Walter King Jr., Reginald Holley, and a host of other family members, Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Members, The Westminster Presbyterian Church Friday Night Jazz Family, and many dear friends.
We somehow find peace knowing you are resting in the Lord. The King Family.
Graveside burial scheduled, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Harmony National Cemetery, 7101 Sherrif Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785.
Published in The Washington Post on May 28, 2020
