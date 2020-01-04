Marianna Wilcox Webber (Age 84)
Retired paralegal, died December 29, 2019, at her longtime family home in Purcellville, VA. Survivors include her three sons, Kenneth Taylor of Sykesville, MD, Bruce Taylor of Kemptown, MD, and Kevin Taylor of Gaithersburg, MD; her daughter-in-law, seven grandchildren, two great-grandsons, and her two step-children: Russell R. Webber of Scottsdale, AZ, and Jennifer Webber of Berkeley, CA; Predeceased by her first husband Mark S. Taylor and her second husband of 31 years Alan C. Webber. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Saint Peter's Episcopal Church Purcellville, VA. In lieu of in flowers, please donate to https://www.alz.org
/