MARIANNE CARDILLO LYONS
Marianne Cardillo Lyons of Washington, D.C. entered into eternal rest on February 7, 2020. She will be forever remembered by her four sons, Matthew, John, Daniel, and Michael. Marianne was blessed with three grandchildren, Leah, Eden, and Louisa. She is also survived by her mother, Rita Cardillo, and brothers, Anthony, Jerry, and John. A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 10, at DeVol Funeral Home, 2222 Wisconsin Ave., NW (valet parking provided). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3513 N St., NW, on Tuesday, February 11, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marianne Lyons to St. Aloysius Gonzaga in Nairobi, Kenya. Details are located on their website at sagnairobi.org
