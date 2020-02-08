The Washington Post

MARIANNE CARDILLO LYONS

Guest Book
Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC
20007
(202)-333-6680
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20007
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
3513 N St., NW
View Map
Notice
MARIANNE CARDILLO LYONS  

Marianne Cardillo Lyons of Washington, D.C. entered into eternal rest on February 7, 2020. She will be forever remembered by her four sons, Matthew, John, Daniel, and Michael. Marianne was blessed with three grandchildren, Leah, Eden, and Louisa. She is also survived by her mother, Rita Cardillo, and brothers, Anthony, Jerry, and John. A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 10, at DeVol Funeral Home, 2222 Wisconsin Ave., NW (valet parking provided). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3513 N St., NW, on Tuesday, February 11, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marianne Lyons to St. Aloysius Gonzaga in Nairobi, Kenya. Details are located on their website at sagnairobi.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 8, 2020
