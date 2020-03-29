

Marianne Kasmer (Age 79)



Passed away March 20, 2020 with her daughters and son-in-law by her side. Marianne was predeceased by Frank Kasmer, husband of 28 years. She is survived by her first husband, Richard Fingerhut, whom she cared for many years following his brain injury. Marianne was a loving mother to Lynne Mishele, Leslie Fingerhut and her husband Scotty. Devoted stepmom to Andy (Jenn), Stephanie (Danny), and Lisa (Lewie). Doting grandma to Jake, Sammie, Morgan, Zack, Madison, Jackson and Lynne's pets. Dear sister to Lenny and Howard (Pat). She was also Mom to many of her children's friends, as well as a beloved aunt and cousin. Marianne started her career as an English teacher and was known to correct everyone's grammar. She was famous for her humor and quick wit. When she wasn't enjoying ice cream, she loved to talk on the phone and ended every conversation with have a happy day! She was a champion for the underdog and a protector of those who needed it most.

The family held a small, private funeral on March 24, 2020. A celebration-of-life for Marianne will be held this summer. Donations may be made in her honor to any cancer charity.