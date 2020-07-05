

Marianne Krell

Our beloved Marianne Krell passed away on June 20, 2020 from cancer at Suburban Hospital, Bethesda Maryland. She was 82 years old. Marianne is survived by husband Gerald Krell, and son Adam Lars Krell. Her pride and joy, was grandson Anders who was named after her father. Born in Stockholm, Sweden on December 21,1937. Daughter of Vanya and Anders Clason. Her sister Brigitta Morais resides in Sweden. Marianne was formerly the Assistant Dean for Budget and Administrative Services at Kogod School of Business at American University. She retired after 30 years. Prior to that she was the Executive Assistant to the Editor of the National Observer, a Dow Jones Publication, and the first weekly newspaper in the United States. When the paper closed in 1977, she was the dedicated organizer of its reunions. She was a long-standing member of SWEA, the Swedish Women's Educational Association of Washington DC, and formerly held the position of Treasurer for SWEA International, for which she traveled to global conferences to perform her duties. She also served on the SWEA "Jenny Lind Scholarship" committee, selecting Swedish student opera singers to perform in the USA. Marianne received her B.A. Degree in Business at Maryland University, and her MBA at American University. A virtual memorial service will be announced at a later date.



