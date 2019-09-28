MARIANNE SCHWARZ MEIJER
On Thursday, September 12, 2019, widow of Dr. Paul H. E. Meijer, mother of the late Onko F. Survived by Miriam C. and Daniel J. W. of Silver Spring, Mark E. of Roxboro, NC, and Corinne E. of Washington, DC, and four grandchildren. Cremation took place on September 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Montgomery, AL, or Amnesty International. Celebration of Life for Paul & Marianne scheduled for April 25, 2020. Contact [email protected]