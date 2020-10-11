1/1
MARIANNE PHELPS
1939 - 2020
Marianne Ruth Phelps  
Marianne Ruth Phelps died on October 9, 2020 at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring, Maryland of complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was 81 years old.  Dr. Phelps was born on March 26, 1939, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the daughter of Loren and Ruth (Hines) Phelps. She earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Michigan where she was president of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She also earned two master's degrees from the University of Wisconsin and a PhD in American Studies from George Washington University (GW).  She served in various administrative roles at GW, including Dean of Students and Associate Provost, and was a recipient of the George Washington Award for outstanding contributions to the University. She was a political appointee under President Clinton to the US Department of Education where she served as Chief of Staff to the Assistant Secretary of Postsecondary Education, head of the enforcement unit in the Office of Student Financial Aid and director of a national distance education demonstration program. The enforcement unit she headed received the Deputy Secretary's Quality Reinvention Award. After her government service she was a higher education consultant, focusing on accreditation and quality assurance. Dr. Phelps was an avid sailor and lived for many years in NW Washington, sharing a house and a boat with a colleague and friend from her days at GW. She enjoyed opera, birding and singing. She is survived by her older brother, Mike Phelps (Nancy); two nephews, two grandnieces and two grandnephews. She will be buried beside her parents in Kalamazoo, Michigan. No service is planned due to the pandemic. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
