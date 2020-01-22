The Washington Post

MARIE ANDERSON

Holy Spirit Catholic Church
5121 Woodland Way
Annandale, VA 22003
Notice
Marie S. Anderson  

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished friend to so many, gathered and treasured in her 100+ years, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Herman C. Anderson and on January 15, 2020 her daughter, Sally J. Fleck, Melbourne, FL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Annandale, VA at 11 a.m., the family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA. Contributions in Marie's Memory may be directed to the Elk's Youth Camp c/o The Elk's Arlington-Fairfax, VA. NO. 2188, 8421 Arlington Blvd. Fairfax, VA 22031-4601.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 22, 2020
