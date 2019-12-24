The Washington Post

MARIE BOYER

MARIE AUDINE BOYER (Age 46)  

On Saturday, December 21, 2019, of Laurel, MD. Beloved daughter of Marie O. Piard and the late Jean Eric Boyer; sister of Denise P. Marcelin; aunt of Noble Washington; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, December 26, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, MD, on Friday, December 27 at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure at www.komen.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 24, 2019
