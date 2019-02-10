MARIE BURNS

Marie M. Burns (Age 90)  

Of Ellicott City, Maryland on January 24, 2019.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband Michael J. Burns.
She is survived by her children Kathy Burns, Peggy Nee (Larry), Joe Burns (Lorraine), Kevin Burns (Denise); grandchildren Greg Nee (Ron), Dan Nee (Sara), Monica Burns, Jeanette Burns, Ian Burns, Alec Burns; and great grandchild Noah Nee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 14160 Ferndale Rd., Woodbridge, VA with interment to follow at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the in Marie's memory https://www.arthritis.org/giving/donate.php

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 10, 2019
