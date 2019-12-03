Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Chalfa Detwiler. View Sign Service Information DeVol Funeral Home 10 East Deer Park Drive Gaithersburg , MD 20877 (301)-948-6800 Send Flowers Notice



Marie Chalfa Detwiler (Age 95)

A resident at Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg, Maryland, died November 16, 2019. Marie Jean Chalfa was born to Joseph and Mary Chalfa on October 12, 1924 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. She did not have a lot when she was young. Her father died when she was six. Her mother struggled to raise Marie, her brother John, and sisters Eleanor, Dorothy, and Margaret in their home on East Diamond Avenue in Hazleton. Soon after graduating from Hazleton High School as a leadership student in 1942, Marie moved to Philadelphia to work for the Immigration and Naturalization Service. There she met her future husband, Robert Detwiler, a Merchant Marine. Marie and Bob were married in February, 1945. Upon Bob's graduation from Carnegie Institute in Pittsburgh as a Mechanical Engineer, a job opportunity took them to West Virginia for a few years. Their son, Richard, was born in 1946 and in 1950 they moved to Maryland, where they eventually settled in Montgomery County. Marie would have described herself as a hard-working housewife. And she was. She did volunteer work from time to time but her primary goal in life was to be the best wife and mother she could be. She enjoyed working on her homes, gardening, arts and crafts, and entertaining family. At the time of her husband's death in 1989, they were living in their dream home, near Ashton, Maryland, that they designed together. They were also restoring an 18th Century farm house they owned near Frederick, Maryland. She loved dogs, and until she became unable to care for them, she always had one by her side. And she was a great cook. All her life she enjoyed preparing wonderful meals for her family and friends. She collected and experimented with new recipes until her failing sight made such activities impractical. Survivors include her son, Richard, of Arlington, Virginia; a granddaughter, Christine, who she loved dearly (and who loved staying with "Grammy" and listening to Marie's stories about growing up), of Charlotte, North Carolina; and a great granddaughter, Kai, who recently turned eight, also of Charlotte. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Guild Chapel in the Parkview Building at 211 Russell Avenue in Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, Maryland. A reception will be held outside the chapel after the service. A private interment will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in her name to Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice, 10720 Columbia Pike, Suite 2, Silver Spring, MD 20901. Please sign the guest book at: www.DeVolFuneralHome.com



