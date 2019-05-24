Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE CLODFELTER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



MARIE LOUISE CLODFELTER (68) (née Polvliet)

Beloved wife for 34 years of Mark Clodfelter of Washington DC, died on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Sibley Hospital from complications due to pneumonia after a long struggle with frontal temporal dementia. Born on August 16, 1950 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Marie spent much of her childhood in the Canadian cities of Edmonton and Vancouver and her twenties in London, England. After returning to live in the Netherlands, where the couple met, she migrated to the United States upon marriage and enjoyed Washington DC for 35 years where she worked as an office administrator for executive placement, advertising and consulting firms. Marie never lost her love for learning, regularly pursuing courses in German, French, graphics design and other subjects at the USDA graduate school. Marie loved animals, with a special fondness for her many cats, and relished gardening in the backyard of the couple's Northwest DC home. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister Barbara Berkhout and her husband Willem Berkhout of the Hague, the Netherlands; her fraternal twin sister Laetitia Jekyll and her husband Michael Jekyll of Vancouver, British Columbia; her nephew Alex Jekyll and his wife Jenny Jekyll and family of London, England; her niece Annie Peeters and her husband Mon Jef Peeters and family of Vancouver, British Columbia; her sister- and brother-in-law Doris and Brian Barkey, her brother- and sister-in-law James and Mary Clodfelter and her niece Rebecca Faber and her husband Jason Faber and family, all of Flint, Michigan; and her long-time caregiver, Daniel ("Eddie") Somuah of Germantown, MD, as well as many relatives and in-laws in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. She was preceded in death by her nephew John Bohl. The family is planning private celebrations of Marie's life in the near future.

Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close