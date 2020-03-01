The Washington Post

MARIE COOK

MARIE O. COOK (Age 86)  

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Lindsay (Dinell) Cook, Shirley Wair, Ethel Ferguson, Earl Cook, Pearl Turner, and Harold Cook; 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; her brother Keith (Edna) Spinner; sister Naomi (Kevin) Buckmaster. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lindsay Cook, daughter, Barbara (Cook) Hulley, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Oakland Baptist Church, Alexandria, Virginia, at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020
