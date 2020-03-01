MARIE O. COOK (Age 86)
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She is survived by her loving children: Lindsay (Dinell) Cook, Shirley Wair, Ethel Ferguson, Earl Cook, Pearl Turner, and Harold Cook; 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; her brother Keith (Edna) Spinner; sister Naomi (Kevin) Buckmaster. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lindsay Cook, daughter, Barbara (Cook) Hulley, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Oakland Baptist Church, Alexandria, Virginia, at 11 a.m.