

Marie Alice Dooley

Marie Alice Dooley of NYC, NY died peacefully in her home on August 8, 2020 at the age of 77. Her parents were Arthur and Marie Dooley. Her longtime companion was John Sprizzo also of NYC, NY. She is survived by her brothers Thomas and Joseph. Visitation is Friday, November 6 from 7 - 9 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home in Falls Church, VA. The service will be at St. James Catholic Church on Saturday, November 7 at 10 a.m. with her burial at Columbia Gardens Cemetery following service.



