MARIE ANTOINETTE DOYLE
On December 18, 2019, Marie Antoinette "Toni" Doyle, of Centreville, VA passed away surrounded by her family at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Beloved wife of the late COL John Raymond Doyle, Jr. (Army); devoted mother of John Raymond Doyle, III, Kathleen Doyle Pollock (Thomas), and Ellen Marie Ver Planck (Brian); dear sister of Leon Vandemeulebroeke, and deceased Florence VanWinkle; cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn Pollock, Karleigh Pollock, Callie Anne Ver Planck, Colin Pollock, Claire Pollock and Grace Ver Planck. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 13807 Poplar Tree Rd., Chantilly, VA 20151 at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020. The family will receive friends at Chantilly Country Club following mass. Interment will be with her husband John at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.