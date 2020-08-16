MARIE-FLORE GOOCH December 17, 1942 - August 12, 2020
Marie-Flore Gooch died at her home in Berwyn Heights, MD, surrounded by love from her family, after a long, brave battle with Lymphoma. Flore is survived by her three children, Rick (Lisa), Jim (Tracey) and Michele (Danny). She is a beloved Mémere to her eight grandchildren, Angeline, Jeanaleah, Jimmy, Andrew, Erica, Colette, Nadine and Ella and four great grandchildren, Ava, Joseph, Maria and Drew. Flore is also survived by her sister, Violette. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Rose Walker. Although, in concern for the safety of family and friends during the pandemic, Flore's funeral and interment will be private, these may be viewed virtually. Details will be available at www.gaschs.com
[gaschs.com
]. Flore will be laid to rest at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD. A future memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at Holy Redeemer Church in the summer of 2021.www.gaschs.com