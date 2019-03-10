

Marie E. Floyd



Of Fairfax, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in her home at the age of 100. She was the beloved wife of Charles Don Floyd and devoted mother of Patricia Floyd Senger, Marianne Floyd, Thomas Floyd, Judy Floyd and Lily the loyal cat. She is survived by two grandchildren Patrick and Matthew Floyd. Friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leo the Great on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery following Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital Caring Hospice, St. Leo's Catholic School or St. Anthony Elementary School in Falls Church.VA.