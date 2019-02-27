Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE GOWEN. View Sign



MARIE RILEY GOWEN (Age 92)

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Montgomery Hospice's Casey House in Rockville, Maryland. Born November 25, 1926 in Washington, DC, she lived virtually her entire life in the Washington area. She was a positive and extraordinarily caring woman of strong faith and integrity who put the needs of others before her own. Loved and admired by all who knew her, she was a model wife and mother. In addition to raising her family she was deeply involved in church activities and was a lifelong church choir singer. With her husband she organized and led many Christian retreats and for decades led Bible study groups. She was preceded in death by Paul Roy Gowen, her husband of 73 years. She leaves behind three sons, Bradford (Maribeth), Alan (Pam), and Kevin (Rob Wilkinson, deceased) as well as four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service followed by columbarium interment will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Chevy Chase United Methodist Church, 7001 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase MD 20815. Flowers may be sent directly to the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Institute for Christian Renewal, 80 Route 125, Kingston, NH 03848. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com

Funeral Home Roy W. Barber Funeral Home

21525 Laytonsville Road

Laytonsville , MD 20882

