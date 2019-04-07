Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE GRACE.



Marie (Gagnon) Grace

(Age 89)



Of Arlington, VA passed away on April 3, 2019 at Virginia Hospital. She lived a full and happy life and died with her husband and son by her side.

Marie was as the eldest child of Arthur and Isabelle Gagnon from the Bronx. She is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Grace; her children, John, Michael, Peter, Margaret, Bernard, Suzanne, as well as her sisters, Isabel Rush and Arleen Barrett and extended family.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes, 1102 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi, 18825 Fuller Heights Road in Triangle, VA 22172. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Friends of Arlington Public Library." Fond memories, expressions of sympathy and contributions may be shared through