

MARIE C. HUGHES



Marie C. Hughes, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Montgomery Medical Center in Olney Maryland. Born in Washington, D.C., She is the daughter of the late George and Alice Gray and grew up in a family of nine children. Beginning work as a messenger for AT&T in 1949, she retired as a manager from AT&T's Federal division in 1984. Marie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Courtney L. Hughes. She is survived by her son, David A. Burns, three sisters, Regina Shackleford, Jacqueline Kelliher, Margaret Ann Vessel (Allen), her brother Gerald Gray and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her stepdaughter Tama Alfring (Gil), her stepson Jeffery Hughes (Pam) and their children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's National Hospital Foundation, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 650, Silver Spring,

Maryland 20910.

A memorial service will be held at The Inter-Faith Chapel in Leisure World, Maryland at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019.