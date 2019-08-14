The Washington Post

MARIE LARUE (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Notice
MARIE V. LARUE (Age 91)  

Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019. Marie is survived by her children, Donna Fritz (Winston), Joe (Patti), Jim (Kathy) and Mary Villeneuve (Gary); seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD on Thursday, August 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church, 106 St Mary's Place, Laurel, MD 20707 on Friday, August 16, at 11 a.m. Interment church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Hospice at 301-557-2273.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
