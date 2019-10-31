

MARIE-LOUISE SLIDELL LEAHY

(Age 82)



"Mimi" passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019, with her family near her side. Mimi was born in Washington, DC, on June 28, 1937, the daughter of John Rodgers Slidell and Hallie Brooke. Mimi attended the Madeira School (class of '55) and George Washington University (Class of '59), where she attended the Corcoran School of Art. Mimi was the editor of the yearbook in high school and known for her sharp pen and good humor. She met the love of her life, Robert Beale Leahy at a high school dance. They married in 1959. Bob and Mimi were inseparable until Bob's passing in 2015. They enjoyed dancing, their annual trips to the Caribbean, summers in Blue Ridge Summit, bowling league, and the many golf safaris with friends all over the country. Mimi was an active docent for many years with the Smithsonian National Zoological Park, where she was passionate about the Zoo's conservation mission. She was also an avid gardener, gourmet cook, competitive golfer, a lover of art and ballet, and devoted to her cats. Over the last seven years of her life, Mom was blessed to know the loving staff of caregivers with Larmax Homes. The family is deeply grateful for their love and kindness to Mimi.