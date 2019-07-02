The Washington Post

MARIE MAGNUSON

Service Information
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church
9601 Old Georgetown Road
Bethesda, MD
Notice
MARIE MAGNUSON (Age 89)  

On June 26, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Robert Magnuson. Loving mother of André, Claude (Laura) and the late Céleste Magnuson. Also survived by three beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Thomas and Andrew Magnuson. Marie was born in France and came to the U.S. in her early 20's. She met and married Robert Magnuson in NYC and ultimately moved to Bethesda, MD where she lived most of her life. She taught French to children and adults for more than 40 years. She loved teaching and continued into her retirement. A funeral mass will be held at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD on Friday, July 5 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

Published in The Washington Post on July 2, 2019
