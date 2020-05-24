MARIE KATHLEEN MUDD (Age 100)
A native of Alexandria, Virginia, died May 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Mudd, daughter of Herman Chichester and Annie Elizabeth Hammersly Chichester, twin sister of Aileen Jelinski and is survived by many nieces and nephews. She retired from Woodward-Lothrop and was a faithful parishioner of St. Rita Catholic Church in Alexandria. A private family graveside service will be held at Mount Comfort Cemetery with a Memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date. Memorial tributes may be offered at: