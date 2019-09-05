Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE O'NEILL. View Sign Service Information Loudoun Funeral Chapel 158 Catoctin Cr. SE Leesburg , VA 20175 (703)-777-6000 Send Flowers Notice

O'NEILL MARIE DORIS O'NEILL (Age 95) August 5, 1924 ~ September 1, 2019 Doris O'Neill passed peacefully at Falcons Landing Retirement Community on Sunday, September 1, 2019 of natural causes. She was surrounded with loving family, friends, music, and prayer. The daughter of Israel Robarge and Irene Ducharme, Doris was born in Lowell and grew up in Dracut, Massachusetts. She was preceded on her journey to Heaven by her beloved husband, Col. Timothy F. O'Neill, USAF Retired, to whom she was married for 67 years. She was often heard to say "Isn't it amazing that a farm girl like me was blessed to live this glorious life!" She is survived by two loving sisters, Theresa and Simone; her eight children, Brian, Barry, Michael, Steven, Timothy Jr., Cathy, Donna and Diane; 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren - all of whom were truly blessed to experience what it meant to be loved unconditionally. Doris was especially proud of her French Canadian heritage. English was her second language as a child but she continued to speak French, and later Spanish, fluently throughout her life. When she wasn't working on her family farm, she was excelling in school and was the first member of her family to graduate high school, in fact, winning the title of New England Spelling BeeChampion. She was also an excellent athlete who was nicknamed the "Queen of Swat" for her prowess on the baseball diamond. Doris worked in the textile mills of Massachusetts during WWII as a "mill girl." She married in 1947 and during her time as the wife and partner of an Air Force pilot and officer, she expertly navigated her way with eight children in tow, through 50 moves, while being stationed in California, Alabama, Texas, Michigan, Florida, Connecticut, France, Germany, Panama and finally settled in New Hampshire and Virginia. She retired from Raleigh's in Fair Oaks, Virginia as a fine clothing salesperson where she took great pride in her work and later enjoyed spoiling her children and grandchildren with the pension she earned each month. Singing was a way of life for Doris until her very last days. Her beloved mother told her that if you learn a song before breakfast, you would remember it the rest of your life. She remembered every lyric to thousands of songs and she and Tim led the O'Neill family St. Patrick's Day sing-along for 50 years, which always culminated with her beautiful rendition of Danny Boy. Doris and her sisters sang together throughout Massachusetts in their younger years and she was President of the ladies Skylark singing group presenting English and Spanish language concerts in Panama, Central and South America and President of the Albrook/Howard Officers' Wives Club. She continued to sing at Falcons Landing as a soloist and cantor at mass and memorial services. She passed on her love of singing to her children and she is undoubtedly teaching the choir in heaven a few tunes. Doris' hobbies include sewing, needlework and cooking. She was active in Sew Much Comfort at Falcons Landing making special garments for s with prosthetic devices. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched with her great kindness, generous spirit and love. We have lost a beautiful mother, sister, nana, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend but Heaven has surely gained an Angel. A Catholic memorial mass and reception will be held at a future date at Falcons Landing, to be followed by her interment at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will join her beloved husband. Donations can be made on her behalf to The Fisher House or . Online condolences may be expressed at

