MARIE OKONSKY
Marie Okonsky (Age 86)  
Marie was guided by angels to her Father's home on September 14, 2020. Marie was predeceased by her husband of 60 years and love of her life, Lt. Col. Frank B. Okonsky, her daughter-in-law, Ellen Uram Okonsky and her parents, Andrew and Mary Florek. Marie's life is celebrated by her children: Stephen, Susan, Dianne, David and Carin, their spouses, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a large family of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and church family. The funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30th at 12:30 p.m. at the National Museum of the Marine Corps chapel followed by burial at Quantico National Cemetery at 2 p.m. Full obituary can be read at Mountcastle Turch websitewww.mountcastle.net  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
