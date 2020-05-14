

MARIE S. PERRELL (age 97)



On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, of Kensington, MD. Beloved mother of Ronald and Barry Perrell; grandmother of Ronald C. (Lindsay) Perrell, Kim Perrell, and Jen (Tony Burks) Perrell; great grandmother of Austen, Ava, Trey, Colin, and JT; sister of Eleanor Danzak. She is predeceased by her brothers Eugene Stepko and Donald Stepko. She previously had resided in Detroit Michigan, Odessa Texas and San Francisco California before moving to Washington DC in 1941 three months prior to the start of WWII. While living in Georgetown she became friends with Evelyn Walsh McLean who was the owner of the Hope Diamond at that time. She would volunteer to serve food to the wounded soldiers at Walter Reed Medical Center. In 1985 after 34 years she retired from NIH where she worked in the research grants department. Some of her favorite hobbies included gardening, sports, especially baseball, traveling and going to Charles Town to watch the horses run and play the penny slots. Private services will take place at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church 9705 Summit Avenue, Kensington, MD 20895.