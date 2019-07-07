Marie Phillips
Marie Estelle Phillips, age 84 of Ashburn, VA died at INOVA Loudoun Hospital on July 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Morris Phillips; her sons, Lee Phillips and wife, Kim, Tod Phillips and wife, Tracey and Matt Phillips and wife, Kate; and by her five grandchildren, Molly Godfrey, Mitch, Josephine, Olivia and Benjamin Phillips. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Greenwich Presbyterian Church, 15305 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville, VA at 11 a.m. Private interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to either the American Parkinson Disease Association or Greenwich Presbyterian Church.