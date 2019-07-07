The Washington Post

Marie Phillips

Service Information
Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services
9609 Center Street
Manassas, VA
20110
(703)-257-6028
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwich Presbyterian Church
15305 Vint Hill Road
Nokesville, DC
View Map
Notice
Marie Phillips  

Marie Estelle Phillips, age 84 of Ashburn, VA died at INOVA Loudoun Hospital on July 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Morris Phillips; her sons, Lee Phillips and wife, Kim, Tod Phillips and wife, Tracey and Matt Phillips and wife, Kate; and by her five grandchildren, Molly Godfrey, Mitch, Josephine, Olivia and Benjamin Phillips. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Greenwich Presbyterian Church, 15305 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville, VA at 11 a.m. Private interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to either the American Parkinson Disease Association or Greenwich Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
