

Marie Washington PHILLIPS



On November 10, 2019: MARIE WASHINGTON PHILLIPS of Columbia, MD; beloved wife of Treadwell Phillips; devoted mother of Jerryl (Brenda) Payne, Jerilynn Payne, Cheryl Phillips, and Deryk (Angel) Phillips; dedicated grandmother to Lance ("Maricel") Adams, Jeremyah Payne, Justyn (Angelica) Payne, Bryanna Payne, Denver Phillips, and Gage Phillips; and blessed great-grandmother of Ricardo Adams, Lucia Adams, and Sofia Adams. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends.

On Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m., family and friends will gather In Witness to the Resurrection and In Gratitude to God for the Life of Marie W. Phillips at Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church, 10600 Shaker Drive Columbia, MD 21046.

Donations to celebrate the legacy of Marie W. Phillips may be made to Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church (CMPC) earmarked LOGOS (an intergenerational program), Memorial Garden, or Building Fund and mailed to the church address above.