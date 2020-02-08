MARIE CECELIA POOLE (Age 65)
On Thursday, February 6, 2020, of Kensington, MD. Beloved daughter of the late Helen Collins Johnson, William W. Johnson and John D. Poole; sister of J. Pat Poole (Clarice), Joann Valainis (the late Eric) and the late Bobby Joe Poole. Also survived by her aunt, Joan Collins, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Monday, February 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, on Tuesday, February 11, at 12 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Salute Military Golf Association (SMGA), 14600 Argyle Club Road, Silver Spring, MD 20906.