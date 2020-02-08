The Washington Post

MARIE POOLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE POOLE.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Shrine of St. Jude
12701 Veirs Mill Road
Rockville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARIE CECELIA POOLE (Age 65)  

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, of Kensington, MD. Beloved daughter of the late Helen Collins Johnson, William W. Johnson and John D. Poole; sister of J. Pat Poole (Clarice), Joann Valainis (the late Eric) and the late Bobby Joe Poole. Also survived by her aunt, Joan Collins, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Monday, February 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, on Tuesday, February 11, at 12 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Salute Military Golf Association (SMGA), 14600 Argyle Club Road, Silver Spring, MD 20906.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.