MARIE MARCELLE BUTEAU RACINE
On July 23, 2020, Marie Marcelle Buteau Racine, 86, a long-time District resident, passed away in Philadelphia, PA, surrounded by her children, Mikaele Racine and Karl Racine, and sister France Buteau. Born in Les Cayes, Haiti on May 31, 1934, Dr. Racine and her husband, Etzer Racine, immigrated to the United States in 1963. She earned a master's and PhD in French and Linguistics from Howard University and Georgetown University, respectively, and embarked on an extraordinary 45-year career teaching generations of students at the University of the District of Columbia."Maye," as she was known by family and friends, was deeply involved in numerous organizations promoting education, women's rights, and justice in Haiti, Latin America, and the U.S.A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart, 3211 Sacred Heart Way, Washington, DC 20010. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Lambi Fund (LambiFund.org
) in Dr. Racine's name.