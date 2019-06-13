The Washington Post

MARIE RODE (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Sorrows
5222 Sideburn Road
Fairfax, VA
Notice
Marie Therese Rode (Age 69)  

Of Clifton, VA, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Dan; mother of Catherine, Robert, Kenneth, and Margaret; as well as 13 grandchildren and one great grandson. Family and friends will be received at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032, on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary of Sorrows, 5222 Sideburn Road, Fairfax, VA 22032, on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary of Sorrows Historic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to INOVA Life with Cancer, 8411, Pennell Street, Fairfax, VA 22031. For more details see:
Published in The Washington Post on June 13, 2019
