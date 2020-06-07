

Marie Rogers

Of Annapolis, Maryland, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The daughter of Edward and Mary McMenamin, she was born on May 13, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was raised in Philadelphia and during her early years was active in the Girl Scouts, the arts, playing sports, singing in the church choir and teaching Sunday School. She went to the Sacred Heart Academy for high school on an academic scholarship and then to Rosemont College where she graduated in 1949 with a degree in English Literature. After college she began religious formation at the Maryknoll Convent in New York but after two years she left the Convent and eventually moved to Washington, D.C. where she taught at the Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart and obtained a Master's Degree in English from Georgetown University. She was active in the Catholic College Club where she met her husband Phil Rogers. They were married in 1959 and moved to Maryland where they raised their six children. When their youngest child reached middle school Marie became a part-time English teacher at Prince George's Community College. She also was a Girl Scouts leader, a Maryland Right to Life volunteer and an active participant at her church where she was a lector, Eucharistic minister, Catechism teacher, and member of the choir. Marie was a graduate of the Education for Parish Service Program at Trinity College in Washington, DC and received a Master's Degree in Pastoral Counseling from Loyola University in 1992 at the age of 65. She was a grief counselor at the Hospice of Prince George's County and the Hospice of the Chesapeake. In her downtime she loved to host parties, read, write poetry, paint, and travel. She was a devoted wife and mother who was passionate about her Catholic faith, her community, her family and her friends.She was predeceased by her husband and her three siblings. She is survived by her children Phillips C. Rogers, Jr., Anne Marie Moneta, Mary R. Obrecht (Wells), John J. Rogers (Mary Louise), Margaret H. Decker (Matthew) and Martha R. Rogers (Andrea Bertino); and 13 grandchildren. Because of Covid-19 funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sister Servants of the Lord, 1714 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774.



