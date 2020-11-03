Marie Altimont Sita (Age 92)
On Saturday, October 31, 2020, of Chevy Chase, MD. Born in Washington, DC, to Pasquale and Angelina (Carlino) Altimont. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Paul Sita; adored mother of Rosemarie Sita Flynn (Michael), John A. Sita (Deborah), Angela Rose Murphy (Kevin), and Mary Antoinette "Toni" Cunningham (John); sister of Angela Errigo. Most Loved Grandmother of 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call with social distancing at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave. NW, Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 pm. Interment Maryland Veteran's Cemetery Crownsville on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. www.collinsfuneralhome.com