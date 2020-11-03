On Saturday, October 31, 2020, of Chevy Chase, MD. Born in Washington, DC, to Pasquale and Angelina (Carlino) Altimont. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Paul Sita; adored mother of Rosemarie Sita Flynn (Michael), John A. Sita (Deborah), Angela Rose Murphy (Kevin), and Mary Antoinette "Toni" Cunningham (John); sister of Angela Errigo. Most Loved Grandmother of 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call with social distancing at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave. NW, Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 pm. Interment Maryland Veteran's Cemetery Crownsville on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.