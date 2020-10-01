On September 26, 2020, Marie Smith of Ashburn, VA passed away peacefully at her home following a short illness.Beloved wife of Thomas F. Smith of 44 years; loving Stepmother of Thomas Jr. of Charlestown WV, Richard (Sherry) of Leesburg, VA., Lynda (Richard) of Sterling VA., David (Jeri) of Purcellville, VA., Dianna (James) of Purcellville, VA. Her sister Catherine (Bernard) of Durham, NC. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and many precious nieces and nephews. As a registered nurse with a master's degree in nursing Administrator, she worked at numerous hospitals but was exceptionally proud of her service of 20 years (1962-1982) as a Navy Nurse. She retired from Bethesda Naval Hospital with the rank of Commander. Interment with Military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit