MARIE SMITH
1928 - 2020
MARIE ANNE SMITH  COMMANDER, USN NURSE CORPS (Retired)  
On September 26, 2020, Marie Smith of Ashburn, VA passed away peacefully at her home following a short illness.Beloved wife of Thomas F. Smith of 44 years; loving Stepmother of Thomas Jr. of Charlestown WV, Richard (Sherry) of Leesburg, VA., Lynda (Richard) of Sterling VA., David (Jeri) of Purcellville, VA., Dianna (James) of Purcellville, VA. Her sister Catherine (Bernard) of Durham, NC. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and many precious nieces and nephews. As a registered nurse with a master's degree in nursing Administrator, she worked at numerous hospitals but was exceptionally proud of her service of 20 years (1962-1982) as a Navy Nurse. She retired from Bethesda Naval Hospital with the rank of Commander. Interment with Military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.colonialfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home Of Leesburg - Leesburg
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Theresa
Colonial Funeral Home Of Leesburg - Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
(703) 777-1414
4 entries
September 30, 2020
My condolences to my mom (Catherine Lynch Andrews), Tom and family. Aunt Marie was a special Aunt. She was always there for me and attended all of the significant events In my life. I was inspired by her nursing career and always admired her adventures. My favorite memory was when she returned from Alaska and gave me a beautiful Native pin with fur around the face. Her kindness, love and support will be missed.
Mary Fearon
Family
September 30, 2020
Beautiful picture of a beautiful lady. Comfort and prayers to all . Love you all !
Jill Boucher
Friend
September 29, 2020
My condolences to Tom and the family. Marie was a special friend to me and I will always cherish knowing her. She will be missed greatly.
Edna Van Kirk
Friend
September 29, 2020
I have the most wonderful memories of Aunt Marie's warmth and kindness! She lived a beautiful life and I've no doubt will leave a legacy of love.
Cathy Harman
Family
