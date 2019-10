Dr. MARIE SPIRO



Dr. Marie Spiro of Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019. Associate Professor Emerita, Late Roman and Early Christian Art and Archeology, University of Maryland, author and benefactor, she will be missed dearly by family, friends and colleagues.

She is survived by her beloved sister Anita, and nephew, Jack.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, October 18, 1 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, NY.