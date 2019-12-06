

MARIE NELSON STEPHENS



Peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Wife of the late Roger Stephens. Survived by five children, Ira Jean Farmer, Diana Stephens, Janet Stephens, Andrea Jackson

(Milton), and Horace Stephens. Also survived by seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, John Henry Nelson; sister,

Bernice Walker; nieces, Cynthia Williams, Sylvia Nelson, Barbara Dove; nephew, Sonny Nelson; other relatives and friends. Services will be held at New Southern Rock Baptist Church, 750 Buchanan St. NW, Washington, DC, Visitation 9 a.m., Services 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.