The Washington Post

MARIE STEPHENS (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARIE STEPHENS.
Service Information
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD
20601
(301)-632-6624
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
New Southern Rock Baptist Church
750 Buchanan Street NW
Washington, DC
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
New Southern Rock Baptist Church
750 Buchanan Street NW
Washington, DC
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

MARIE NELSON STEPHENS  

Peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Wife of the late Roger Stephens. Survived by five children, Ira Jean Farmer, Diana Stephens, Janet Stephens, Andrea Jackson
(Milton), and Horace Stephens. Also survived by seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, John Henry Nelson; sister,
Bernice Walker; nieces, Cynthia Williams, Sylvia Nelson, Barbara Dove; nephew, Sonny Nelson; other relatives and friends. Services will be held at New Southern Rock Baptist Church, 750 Buchanan St. NW, Washington, DC, Visitation 9 a.m., Services 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD   (301) 632-6624
funeral home direction icon