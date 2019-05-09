The Washington Post

MARIE TASHIRO

Guest Book
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Notice
MARIE H. TASHIRO  

On April 21, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Jack Tashiro; loving mother of Ken (Dawn) and Jon; devoted sister of Ruriko; cherished grandmother "Nana" of Kendra. Also survived by three nephews, one niece and sister-in-law. Friends may call at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Memorial services to follow at 2 p.m. Interment private. Please sign and view the family guestbook at:
Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2019
Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2019
