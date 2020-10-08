

Marie-Thérése H. S. (de Campou) Klinefelter

Marie-Thérése Klinefelter, 87, of Hampstead, NC passed away on Saturday October 3, 2020. She was born Marie-Thérése Héléne Simone Campou de Grimaldi-Regusse in Aix-en-Provence, France on March 30, 1933 to the late Jean and Anne de Campou, Marquis de Grimaldi-Regusse and Ancien Batonnier a la Court de Provence. She survived the German Army occupation of Southern France as a child and came to the U.S. as a young bride in 1950. Mathé taught French to the girls at the Ursiline Academy in Bethesda, MD for 20 years and worked as an aesthetician in the national capital region for another 20 years. She was a wonderful wife and mother and a terrific grandmother. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of over 56 years Captain Paul M. Klinefelter, U.S. Army Retired. She is survived by her three sisters in France, four children, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Following her cremation this week, Mathé will be interred next to her husband in the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC as their schedule allows. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the U.S. Marines Youth Foundation.



