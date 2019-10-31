MARIE LOUISE STRAWSER THOMAS
Marie Louise (Strawser) Thomas, 91, of Frederick and formerly of Rockville, MD, passed away on October 29, 2019 at Citizens Nursing Facility in Frederick, MD. She was the wife of the Olyn Thomas for 66 years. In addition to her husband, Marie is survived by her two children, Olyn Steven Thomas and wife Margaret and Gary John Thomas and wife Debra. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at