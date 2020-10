Passed peacefully at home on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Loving Mother to Cary Tomes, Chris Tomes, Claudia Allnutt, and Cassandra DiPonzio. A Dear Sister to James Vargo, Irene Webb, and Bernie Vargo. Marie is also survived by eight beautiful grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.A private Celebration of Life will be held at Gate of Heaven in Silver Spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in memory of Marie.