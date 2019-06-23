

MARIE S. WAGNER

(1926 - 2019)



On Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Rockville, MD. Originally from Geneva, New York. Devoted mother of Alison Turner (Ralph), Jenifer Beausoliel (Rob), and R. Evan Wagner (Mary); loving sister of the late Patricia Ryder, John Sanders, David Sanders; sister of Ann Footer and George Sanders; cherished grandmother of Carolyn and Ian Turner; Chloe and Neil Beausoliel; and Emma and Nina Wagner; devoted aunt to her 14 nieces and nephews.

Marie loved to travel and meet people from different cultures. She visited the former Soviet Union and Yugoslavia in 1974 and 1976, respectively, as well as a dozen other countries. Her favorite was Mexico. She loved politics and was a lifelong Democrat; she also volunteered with several local and state campaigns from the 1970's to the 2000's. She was a brilliant light, an avid reader, an engaging conversationalist who loved parties; an accomplished bridge player who played in several groups; a life-long learner, taking several classes at University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University. And she loved opera, especially Jussi Bjï¿½ï¿½rling. Her laughter, thoughtful discourse, and pearls of wisdom are sorely missed.

Interment private. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Interested friends may contact the family for more information. Donations in her name can be made to .