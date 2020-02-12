MARIE F. WARNER "MARY"
On Monday, February 10, 2020. Wife of the late James M. Fitzpatrick and Philip Warner; mother of Jane (Robert) Helm and Thomas Fitzpatrick; grandmother of Emma (Albert Sanders) Helm and Megan Helm; great-grandmother of Moira and Liam Sanders; sister of Delores Anderson. Marie was predeceased by her other seven siblings, but is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial mass will be held at Resurrection Church at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Tuesday, February 18 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive #100, Rockville, MD 20850.